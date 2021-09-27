Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt showed us how to put the cool factor in travel outfits; Yay or Nay?

If you're a traveller who seems to say no to taking breaks from exploring new locations, you're in luck today. We found two outfit inspirations that can keep you warm through the chilly days. and showed us how casually cool one's travel fits need to be. Check out how they dished out style lessons recently from Jodhpur.

Ready to ring in Ranbir’s birthday tomorrow, the cute duo was seen at the airport, and boy, it reads comfort in less than a second. The Sanju starlet as usual had a charming look on with his coordinated outfit that was coloured in a wine-hue. His athleisure look consisted of a sweatshirt that had typography placed on the fabric patch with joggers that featured a drawstring detail and pockets. He masked up and styled his outfit with sneakers and aviators. A backpack and a watch too travelled along with him. While Alia chose a casual route but a chic statement was sure made. The Kalank actress picked out high-waisted blue baggy jeans which had floral patterns on them. Did the fan of tie-dyes add another classy number to her wardrobe?

Alia donned a green and white tie-dye jacket which she wore over a blue ribbed crop top. The star teamed her OOTD with chunky white sneakers and a plush Balenciaga tote bag that consisted of an interlocked logo print. Circular-framed sunnies, a black mask, gold hoop earrings played safe with her look. Her straight hair looked neat and well-seated.