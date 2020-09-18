  1. Home
Ranbir Kapoor kept it cool as he matched his cotton Balenciaga sweatshirt with grey jogger pants 

Sporting a head-to-toe muted tone look, Ranbir kept it casual and completed his look with a mask as he was papped in the city.
153629 reads Mumbai
With the pandemic turning things upside down, we are getting to see lesser of our favourite stars these days. Ranbir Kapoor, however, made a rare appearance in the city. The actor who we last saw in a quirky and fun video alongside Alia Bhatt for his sister Riddhima Kapoor's birthday, was spotted out and about in the city yesterday in a comfortable muted toned outfit. He exuded charm in his matching casual outfit and completed his look with a black mask. 

While out in the city, Ranbir sported a head-to-toe grey look. He wore an oversized Balenciaga jersey sweatshirt over a casual white t-shirt and styled it with grey jogger pants. The Oversized logo print Melange Loopback Cotton-jersey sweatshirt is priced at 454.78 pounds which is roughly around Rs. 43,500 INR. He styled this look with white ankle-length sneakers and a New York Yankees baseball cap. A black mask completed the Sanju actor's look. 

The actor who is currently dubbing for a film will next be seen in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, opposite Alia Bhatt. This is the first time he will be on the silver screen since his last film Sanju, which released back in 2018. Ranbir is also all set to play the lead in Shamshera which also stars Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor in lead roles. 

What are your thoughts on Ranbir's off-duty look? Comment below and let us know. 

Credits :viral bhayani

