Rani Mukerji's promotional wardrobe for Bunty aur Babli 2 was all things BOLD, bright and bubbly

One of the top actresses in Bollywood cinema, Rani Mukerji has given multiple stellar performances. The mother-of-one has time-and-again proved her acting prowess through her roles and forward statements. She is back with the drama on screen in the sequel to her hit first film, Bunty Aur Babli, this time starring opposite Saif Ali Khan!

To promote the film, Rani left no stone unturned in picking out vibrant pieces that resonated with the character she played as well. Take a look!

The 43-year-old star looked drop-dead-gorgeous in an elegant printed saree by Masaba Gupta. She draped the House of Masaba number over a full-sleeve matching blouse with a high neck. Black bangles, her hair styled into easy waves and defined eyes completed the actress' look.

Rani's wardrobe for this film was prints galore and what better choice than printed pieces from the lady who does it best, Masaba Gupta! The actress' next look entailed a bright yellow drape which featured illustrated cows all over the outfit, a stark contrast against the happy yellow. Styled again with a full-sleeve high neck blouse and simple blue bangles accessorised her look.

The Bunty Aur Babli 2 actress' third look also entailed a drape from what seemed like her go-to brand for this leg of promotions, House of Masaba. She opted for a deep leaf green saree that featured red printed flowers all over. This time around, her full sleeve blouse came with a deep neckline. Red bangles, a statement ring and hair styled into messy waves topped it off.

One of Rani's favourite designers is Sabyasachi Mukherjee. The duo have time and again talked about their friendship and how the iconic designer was initially known as 'Rani's tailor'! It, therefore, comes as no surprise that the actress picked out an outfit from his shelves. An elegant white kurta set with floral work in light shades of pink and blue. topped off with a sheer dupatta ensured she looked elegant in the outfit. A statement earring and her hair styled into her go-to waves completed the hazel-eyed diva's look.

The starlet even hopped on the athleisure bandwagon in a navy blue jogger set. Her sweatshirt featured white sequins on it and was paired with matching joggers. Ensuring her accessory game was strong, Rani even sported a pair of glasses to complete this geeky look!

