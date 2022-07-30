Ranveer Singh & Deepika Padukone floored us in regal Manish Malhotra show-stopping ensembles

The Mijwan Couture Show held on July 29th at the Jio World Convention Centre, was a special showcase as it celebrates 10 years of Mijwan. Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone played muse to Manish Malhotra’s fantabulous creations featuring royalty-eluding grand ensembles. This is the first time the couple set the ramp on fire walking together as husband and wife. DeepVeer agreed to walk together as a couple to showcase their support for the cause Mijwan work towards- empowering the girl child and women.

The Bajirao Mastani stars looked regal in their ethnic outfits designed by Manish Malhotra. Deepika Padukone clad in an OTT lehenga was a vision to behold. Her billowing heavily embroidered skirt and matching blouse was teamed with a floor-sweeping cape. Her luxe lehenga featured white floral embroidery on nude fabric and golden embellishments over it. Her makeup game was strong, flaunting a statement-making smokey eye look, nude glossy lips and dewy glow. She accessorised minimally with matching earrings and rings and left her hair in an offbeat messy look that gave a contemporary touch to her ethnic look.

Ranveer Singh complimented his lady love in an equally stunning fit by the designer. His black sherwani suit looked classy and the statement-making jacket with white floral embroidery added oomph to his royal look. We also loved his black block-heeled shoes that featured a tasselled front. His suave style indeed won all eyes!

A special film documenting the 10-year journey of Mijwan was also screened at the show. The documentary was all about celebrating the child and how the Mijwan collection empowers them. Handcrafting India’s growth, one chikankari embroidery at a time, the couture showcase in the last decade has seen an array of celebrities including Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif, Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor and a lot more to have walked the ramp for them.

What are your thoughts on Ranveer and Deepika’s show-stopping look in Manish Malhotra ensembles; Yay or Nay? Let you know in the comment section below.

