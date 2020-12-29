Ranveer Singh & Deepika Padukone's EXPENSIVE airport looks prove that couples who slay together, stay together

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are all set to leave the city in style. Check out their very expensive airport look!

We're coming to an end of what could be counted as one of the worst years of our lives. Now, what better way to start a new year than a holiday? The holiday season every year is filled with Christmas festivities and party spirit and while this year hasn't been what we would've expected, we can surely make a few changes to our plan. Looks like the IT couple of Bollywood, and have similar plans as they were seen heading out of the city.Â

The couple was spotted at departure but while everyone is wondering where they are headed to, we cannot help but stare at their stunning outfits. While you can feel a little nip in the air (at least according to Mumbai's cold standards), both Deepika and Ranveer put their best winter wardrobes to test. While the couple coordinated in beige outfits, both kept their personal style intact as they styled tones of beige in their own way!Â

First up, let's talk about Ranveer Singh who looked his dapper best in a pair of brown checkered pants that bore a baggy fit. He styled it with a beige plaid sweater that was layered with a trench coat in a lighter shade. Adding to the tones of brown and beige, he styled the look with a matching pair of sneakers. While the look was a solid one, it was the choice of accessories that took it to the next level. He styled the look with a Gucci baseball cap which is easily worth INR 80,000 and a pair of black sunglasses. Adding it, he picked up a Louis Vuitton travel bag worth USD 2250 which is approximately INR 1.6 lakhs in one hand while holding his wives hand in the other.Â

The Mastani of Bollywood looked no less of a diva herself as she kept her airport look comfortable yet stylish. For her travel plans, she chose for an oversized knitted co-ord set in beige that bore baggy pants and a long button-down. She styled it with what appears to be her favourite boots (I mean, she's worn it multiple times before) by Chloe Harper. The lace-up ankle-length boots are definitely a statement in its own and there's no denying that!

The actress then layered her beige co-ord with a brown suede trench that perfectly matched her choice of shoe. Adding to the look, she picked up the perfect arm candy by Bottega Veneta that could easily be called as the 'IT' bag of the season. The chain-linked shoulder bag is worth USD 5740 which roughly converts to INR 4.2 lakhs making it quite an expensive buy.

The couple then matched their masks while hurrying their way through the airport lobby. We are very impressed by how stunning the couple looks. I mean, even that extra amount of effort put into your outfit matters a lot and Deepveer proves our point right!Â

What are your thoughts about it? Let us know in the comments section below.

Credits :viral bhayani

