Ranveer Singh, Diljit Dosanjh to Ayushmann Khurrana: 6 men who made us say 'Gucci gang forever'

The chances to let ourselves have an uninteresting day are super bleak. We don't just do doom scrolling rather we find ways to get our dose of sunshine. Our latest eye candy of activity has been drawing notes from renowned men who've made waves in Gucci, proving their style is ever-incomparable. Even bizarre looks dashing, that's how we want to be rolling for days living our fashionable life. Think you're having a drab day? Just replace the 'drab' with 'dapper' with these style notes put down for you.

It isn't once but multiple times the Italian luxury fashion house run by CEO, Marco Bizzarri has had a hold on the style of celebs, designers, filmmakers and singers. Below are the ones who we think have killed it with some glorious looks.

Ranveer Singh

Are you bold enough to be a Ranveer? His offbeat style is just too difficult to keep up with. Almost every day you'll see the 83 actor clad in Gucci from head-to-toe or let's say a bucket hat from the brand would definitely be showcased by him. Have you seen this look when he took the high fashion route that made memes? We don't think anybody else could have done this justice as this star.

His glossy blue tracksuit was given the OTT touch with a chunky gold necklace, we wouldn't dare wear it on a regular day. He further styled it up with tinted sunnies, mustard monogrammed socks, black leather loafers, a monogrammed trench coat, a red fedora hat that matched the striped details on his outfit, and a purse (bashing those stereotypes and how). We love the drama here!

Karan Johar

Here's Gucci showing how to take a dig at people who swear by producing products that mimic the original brand's designs. It's almost every day that we bump into a store that has a Gucci outfit. KJo was quick to hop on the cool and playful bandwagon with this outfit that costs approximately Rs. 1,96,197.

This works as great winter wear with the nylon hooded zipper jacket that had the bicolour stripe and flap pockets. It had 'FAKE' printed in yellow on the front and 'NOT' at the back. He paired this with colour block track pants and rounded out his OOTD with a Louis Vuitton printed face mask, white sneakers with green neon detail, and black sunnies with a square frame.

Manish Malhotra

It's almost every day that you feel the need to sport casuals. So, keep it minimalist yet suave like the most sought-after designer. Beat winter in Gucci's zipper jacket. Since it has black on it, you can wear it with blue faded denim jeans or simply go for black track pants. Finish off your look with a black graphic printed t-shirt and white sneakers.

Diljit Dosanjh

The multi-talented actor and singer-songwriter, Diljit has had a cool game with Gucci outfits. Think it's time for you to join the Gucci gang? The Good Newwz star will surely convince you to play with prints and perfect your winter fashion. Be it with a jumper with an animal print, black velvet tracksuit which he styled with an edgy gold neck chain, and the widely-approved panther printed shirt. Remember, even Karan Johar gave this print a vote with a bomber jacket that he wore with black pants? Diljit paired this silk bowling shirt worth Rs. 94,400 with black trousers and Rs. 57,525 Demna Gvasalia's Triple S sneakers. Too opulent, but this looks so natty!

Ayushmann Khurrana

If there's one star's style we can never get enough of, it's definitely the Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui star. He does everything like a pro, neon, sheer, holographic, with the stylist, Isha Bhansali backing each of his looks time and again, it's always a show to behold. In November, she picked out all things Gucci for the actor. He donned the Gucci beige and ebony neoprene hoodie jacket over a colourful crew-neck printed t-shirt and sealed out his look with cotton track pants and sneakers.

Arjun Kapoor

What's equal parts comfy and chic? Hint: You can't find a better travel outfit. The Ki & Ka actor was spotted at the airport dressed in his modish dude avatar in G for green Gucci. The coordinated cotton set consists of knee-length shorts with the iconic interlocking G stripe placed on both sides. He combined this with a hooded sweatshirt that he styled with its sleeves rolled up. White shoes, sunnies, and a black mask were essentials that made up his debonair look.

