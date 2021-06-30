Ranveer Singh takes the HIGH FASHION road in Gucci, pays homage to Alessandro Michele in a tracksuit & PURSE

Ranveer Singh tries his hand on high fashion clothing and we’re loving everything about it! Check it out

It’s the era of high fashion and celebrities across the world are giving it their stamp of approval. Right from sitting in the front row at fashion weeks to sporting high fashion garments and apparel in daily lives, celebs are truly giving it all to look their fashionable best. Bollywood celebrities are getting ahead in this race and we’re often spotting them carrying around their luxurious finds and arm candies.

One of the biggest advocates of high fashion clothing and OTT runway trends is and boy does he do it well! In a series of photos shared by the actor today, Singh definitely took fashion, especially in India a notch higher. The actor is seen wearing a Gucci tracksuit in blue which is the brand’s popular silhouette and styled it Gucci style. If you follow international fashion and trends then you know that Gucci is known for their love for colourful socks and Ranveer made sure to keep that style alive in his series of pictures.

He picked out a pair of mustard monogrammed socks and styled it with leather shoes. Inspite of it being a tracksuit, Singh added a statement gold necklace and layered the look with a beige monogrammed trench coat. It’s Ranveer and only a few OTT elements are not enough and hence he went all out and colour blocked his outfit with a red fedora hat and brown purse (yes, purse!) that looked exceptionally good on the actor.

The look was definitely a stunning one but Ranveer being Ranveer took it a notch higher and paid homage to the Creative Director of Gucci, Alessandro Michele by donning his signature hairstyle - long brunette mane with soft, natural waves along with his well-groomed beard.

Inspite of so much going around in the look, Ranveer surely rocked it like a pro!

