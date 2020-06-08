Ranveer Singh, Harry Styles to BTS's V: Male celebrities who defined gender fluidity in women's wear

Constantly shifting between masculine and feminine, these celebrities have defined gender fluidity when it comes to dressing up.

Gender fluidity is the future. The lines between womenswear and menswear are thinning and becoming blurred proving that contemporary fashion is constantly changing and evolving.

It has always been the norm that men show only their masculine side. They were never encouraged to dress in more feminine outfits. But in recent times, fashion houses and celebrities have been challenging this thought. Celebrities like Billy Porter, Jared Leto, Troye Sivan, Jaden Smith and more have dressed in all kinds of shapes and silhouettes. Designers too have been flirting with the concept of making clothes more gender neutral.

One of the most popular celebrities and former One Direction singer Harry Styles opened up about being gender fluid. He even sported a black blouse at the Met Gala and has since sported Gucci blouses with loads of frills and lacy fabric, reiterating his idea. In his Falling music video, the singer opted for a violet Gucci blouse with loads of frills and a high-low hemline.

BTS singer V, in the latest BTS Class of 2020 video also sported a yellow overlay chiffon outfit from Acne Studios Women's Wear. The blouse featured white panels and yellow frills.The singer tucked it neatly into white trousers to make for a flattering and fashionable look.

Closer to home, has also sported feminine outfits with confidence. He wore a skirt twice- one at the GQ awards and another time while promoting Bajirao Mastani. To the airport, Raneer also wore a polka-dotted blouse by ace designer Sabyasachi and paired it with rainbow coloured pants and a poka-dotted hat that matched his blouse!

Clearly, these celebrities are aceing their looks. What are your thoughts? Comment below and let us know.

