Ranveer Singh, Kartik Aaryan to Shahid Kapoor: When B town's men styled coloured pantsuits BETTER than women

Who says bright and vibrant hues only look good on women? Watch how Bollywood's leading men have pulled off experimental shades with total ease!

Pantsuits have swiftly moved from being a men's staple to a woman's power dressing outfit. From red carpets to promotions to airports, Bollywood's leading ladies have styled their pantsuits of varied, vibrant hues for every occasion, taking the ball to their park and showing us how it's done, while the men played it safe in their usual shades of navy and black pantsuits.

But seems like, over the years, Bollywood's men have become more open to experimenting as well and shown us how to style different hues of the classic pantsuit with total ease. Take a look!



The king of experimental looks in the industry, Ranveer Singh has time and again proven that he can carry off literally any colour with absolute ease. Case in point, this neon Dior pantsuit that he styled over a classic white shirt and white simple white sneakers and matching sunglasses.

Kartik Aaryan

Over time (and constant stalking of his Instagram profile), we've come to realise that red has a soft spot in Bollywood heart-throb Kartik Aaryan's heart. When it comes to formal attire, he likes to stick to classic dark hues but did picked out a bright red pantsuit he styled with a brown turtleneck for the Lokmat awards a few years ago.



Is there anything Shahid Kapoor can't look good in? We think not, especially after he sported this gold three-piece suit which he hosted an awards show in! tyled with a classic white shirt, a polka-dot tie, sneakers and sunglasses, this look was all about the 'swag' factor!



Also not one to experiment, Hrithik gave us a rare peek at his colourful side when he picked out a purple pantsuit in which he twinned with his sons! The trio looked dapper in this and the Krrish star showed us that he can make even a deep purple suit look good without even trying.

Ayushmann Khurrana

Breaking stereotypes both on and off-screen, Ayushmann Khurrana did monotone dressing right when he picked out a powder blue pantsuit for an event. A white shirt with blue stripes, sneakers and sunglasses made for the perfect additions to the Bala actor's crisp promotional look.

Rajkummar Rao

Earlier, most men tried to steer clear of the pink shade. Not Rajkummar Rao though. The Roohi actor embraced it and even picked out a baby pink suit that he styled with a black turtleneck and shoes, making for a clean and contemporary look that won hearts!

Tiger Shroff

While white doesn't really count as a bright and vibrant colour, it used to be quite an unusual pick for Bollywood actors in the earlier days. Not after Baaghi actor, Tiger Shroff wore it though! He looked sharp in the well-tailored piece that he seamlessly completed with shiny brown shoes and his groomed beard.

Aparshakti Khurana

Taking inspiration from his brother, Aparshakti too picked out a pantsuit in a different hue for an event. He looked dapper in a bottle green suit styled with a matching turtleneck beneath, showing us that no colour was off-limits for him!

Which actor's coloured pantsuit is your favourite? Comment below and let us know.

