Ranveer Singh to Kartik Aaryan: Who was your BEST DRESSED celeb from the week?

Sunday calls for a revisit of all things effortlessly cool. It's the day most people get to relax, so you might as well use it wisely. Like, treat your eyes with some on-point looks offered up by our b-town celebs. These men have a great game up their sleeve on most days and that's clearly why we're obsessed with their outfits. Take a look!

In ’s style dictionary, we doubt the word boring will ever make an entry. A few days ago, he was spotted at the airport in a striped suit set with a double ponytail and his latest look for dinner had him dressed dapperly in a satin shirt that bore prints of aquatic animals all over. The King of unconventional dressing, you have our heart too! He styled up the partially unbuttoned shirt with ripped denim pants and suede shoes. A matching watch, satin blue mask, and aviators accessorised his OOTN. And, oh, don’t miss those earrings.

Is your monsoon wardrobe ready to add more pullovers? Here’s one to swear by. Courtesy: the ever-natty Kartik Aaryan. His style says comfort instantly. Also, how can we say no to print that talks about Coca-Cola and love at one go? He teamed his red pullover with denim joggers. He sealed his look with a black beanie, shoes, and sunnies. Pay close attention to how he rolled up his pants. Looks fun, right?

Pants that can be taken to the airport, grocery run, and beyond! has given these Camouflage printed pants his nod of approval a long time ago. He paired his grey pullover with these bottoms and white shoes. Nothing quite like a mask that gels well and the NY brown baseball cap that can round off an outfit.

isn’t an unknown name in the fashion world. From quirky to everything suave, he’s shown that stand-out statements can be made. He posed to the paps in a black blazer that bore too many elements to name from the typography in white to the denim sleeve that bore multi-coloured patches. The director and producer wore it with trousers that matched and Oxford shoes. With fingerings, a neck chain, and sunglasses, his supremely spiffy outfit was signed off.

What does your gym wardrobe entail? We hope the colour palette doesn’t say black alone. shows a little colour is good with a Helmut Lang hoodie that came with front zipper detail. He partnered with Reebok blue shorts and black shoes.

Actor Siddhant Chaturvedi made a case in stripes on stripes. This print just gets us every time and we love how perfect it looks. He wore a yellow and green jacket over a black and white crew-neck tee. Here’s the airport fit check we all need. Leaving it comfy, he left it untucked and unbuttoned. But, well put with black pants, yellow shoes, and sunnies.

Whose look did you like the best? Let us know in the comments below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read | Fashion Flashback: When Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh chose Sabyasachi outfits for a Puja