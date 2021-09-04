Ranveer Singh is the KING of eccentric and outlandish suits and here is the proof

You can easily trust if you want to be taken aback by his quirky and sartorial shenanigans. Whatever you say about this man, his energy and aura remain unmatched. And it is visible from his devil-may-care attitude and his incredible zest for life. With back-to-back hits, he has even established himself as a high-profile actor. His last outing, Gully Boy was even selected as India's official entry to the 92nd Academy Awards. But mostly, he makes headlines with his head-turning outfits.

Whether it's a casual outing, making an appearance at events or attending award shows, he can lighten up any gathering with his colourful and charming personality, not to forget his zany and peculiar fashion sense. He can give women serious competition on how to wear a ghagra or skirts. So moving on, we have come up with a list of Ranveer's suits that he donned on occasions which perfectly reflect his evergreen personality.

Ranveer really looks good in this neon yellow Dior suit. He never ceases to experiment with his outfits and this is just another example. He looks dapper which he paired with a white tee, white sneakers and white-rimmed angular sunglasses. A black man clutch was his arm-candy for the night.

His unique sense of style was expressed in this Julien McDonald suit. His well-fitted trousers and edgy jacket did all the talking. The embellished jacket came with power shoulders that gave off a rockstar vibe. With slicked-back hair and effortless style, he definitely pulled this off.

A striped suit with a fur coat? Who can pull this off better than Ranveer? His open to experiments attitude makes him one of a kind but the show-stealer here was undoubtedly his shoes.

Ever seen a man in a bright yellow plaid suit? No? Take a look at Ranveer wearing this Dhruv Kapoor creation. White shirt, blue tie, blue pocket square and yellow-tinted sunnies made him look his quirkiest best.

Now this had our attention. Very few men in Bollywood can don such outrageous avatars. Ranveer turned up in a leopard suit that left us spellbound. This three-piece suit exposed two different prints. The button-down shirt had a magnified black and white animal print while the suit and the trousers came in smaller print in gold. The metallic ankle-length boots were needed to add to its extravagance.

During his appearance at the Vogue Women of the Year awards, Ranveer left us amazed in his maroon-red suit. He matched this three-piece with a red beret, sunglasses along with a stick in his hand. Quite bold, huh?

Not many can be so gutsy as our Baba. He rarely has a dull fashion moment. At the IIFA Awards, Ranveer wore this grey tweed suit by House of Moschino designed by Jeremy Scott. The highlight was the dupatta-style red satin drape. A walking stick, gold earrings and a top knot accentuated the whole look.

Which look did Ranveer pull off successfully? Tell us below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

ALSO READ: All the times Deepika Padukone showed us that comfort comes first with her athleisure looks