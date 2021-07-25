Ranveer Singh made for a no fail look at the airport in a Gucci tracksuit costing Rs 2.7 lakh; YAY or NAY?

What according to you spells comfort the best? A tracksuit or a blazer set? If tracksuits are confined to within the walls of your home or while you go on a walk, it can also check the uber-cool box of taking you to multiple locations including airports. The right choice of combo can always act as an instant mood-enhancer and level up all the drama for you. If pastels are for your home style grid, add vivid hues that can be taken out on a stroll with you.

Ready to jet set soon? Airport style does not mean dresses, skirts, or shorts alone. Give a relaxed set of tracksuits a go this time and you’ll probably see yourself wear it the next time you take off as well. We started eyeing tracksuits a little extra yesterday as was spotted at the Mumbai airport in a Gucci set. The Band Baaja Baaraat actor never fails to prove that even the sky isn’t the limit when it has to do with fashion and he didn’t step back from quirking his latest look.

He even took to Instagram to give an up-close and personal look of his whole outfit. Ranveer picked out a green printed jersey jacket and paired it up with jogging pants that emitted retro vibes. The high neck number featured four other shades with red and blue web ribbon on the sleeves, a V-shaped pattern in ivory, blue zipper closure at the front, and brown ribbed details. He chose to team it with matching pants from the same brand that entailed an elastic waistband that was also placed at the hemline and a drawstring white closure acting as a fastening to keep the pants knotted up.

Ranveer’s Gucci gang was complete with a brown printed silk scarf that was wrapped around his mouth like a face mask and a white headband with the black print. His debonair OOTN look was wrapped up with white-framed sunnies, studded earrings, and a necklace that looked swanky through his jacket.

What are your thoughts about this look? YAY or NAY?

