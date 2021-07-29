Ranveer Singh makes a STRONG case for purple pants styled with a Rs 30k Gucci hat & bejewelled necklace

Today, one actor who is synonymous with men's fashion in India is . The Simmba star has taken fashion for men a notch higher with his experimental and daring looks, both on the red carpet and off it.

For Singh, nothing is out of bounds. He loves his pinks and pleated skirts as much as he loves his pantsuits and traditional attire. An ardent fan of luxury brands, for the Gully Boy star, everything from his shoes to sunglasses are bound to be from a luxury fashion label. India's Gucci Boy has opened the floor for men's fashion with the help of his stylist Nitasha Gaurav and the rest of Bollywood's men have duly followed suit.

Yesterday, the actor paid a visit to director and close friend Zoya Akhtar, who he has worked with on two films, Dil Dhadakne Do and Gully Boy. While heading out, we spotted the actor's accessories that caught our eye. He picked out a pair of bright purple velvet pants and topped it off with a brown checkered full sleeve shirt of which he'd left a couple of top buttons open.

He let his pants do the talking and kept his accessories subtle. A silk scarf turned into a face mask, yellow-tinted sunglasses, a Gucci multicolour canvas baseball hat in green and blue, a pair of solitaire stud earrings, a bejewelled necklace with a slinky chain and sneakers completed the star's look.

His 400 USD baseball hat which roughly converts to Rs 30k, held back the actor's long hair that was tucked behind his ears, as he waved to the paparazzi and fans waiting outside to catch a glimpse of the star.

What are your thoughts on Ranveer's look? We're honestly crushing hard on his necklace and looking for a similar one to add to our stacks asap!

