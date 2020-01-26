Ranveer Singh recreates '70s style in a quirky outfit by Sabyasachi & makes a statement in contrasting prints

Singh, who is known for his quirky style and flamboyant clothing, made a statement in a Sabyasachi outfit.

One of the leading actors of today who seems to be able to pull off experimental roles not just on screen but off it as well, is . From playing a demure college-going boy in Gully Boy to the wild and crazy Khilji in Padmaavat, Singh is also known for his quirky and experimental style. Taking his love for dramatic dressing a notch higher, the actor donned an outfit by Sabyasachi.

For his latest look, Singh did not hold back from experimenting with dressing up before heading off to the airport to show off his latest look. The actor picked out a polka-dot full-sleeve shirt with a deep neck. The shirt also came with a necktie that the actor left loose. The shirt was tucked well into high waist shiny pants with pink green and yellow vertical stripes on it. The actor completed this look with pastel pink shoes, a cap made from the same polka print as his shirt and red geometrical pattern sunnies to accessorise his look and make a statement.

The pieces are from the Sabyasachi and Christian Louboutin collaboration which took place back in 2017. And it is safe to say that Ranveer brought back the '70s in style while playing his experimental fashion crd right!

The also pulled off the outfit was was previously worn by female models on the runway, well! He gave us a peek into what gender-fluid dressing is like by sporting the outfit that even Desi Girl, Jonas wore for the shoot of a magazine a while ago!

Though the look was OTT, we absolutely love how Ranveer Singh pulled it off and highly doubt any other actor would have been able to do so as well as he did!

What are your thoughts on Ranveer's Sabyasachi look? Love it or hate it? Comment below and let us know.

Credits :Instagram

