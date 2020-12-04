Ranveer Singh takes styling lessons from Deepika Padukone's handbook: Accessorises 20k Gucci cap with pearls

In his latest Instagram post, Ranveer Singh not only looked happy by the beach but also showed off his precious pearl necklace!

truly knows how to grab eyeballs. The actor is known for his diverse and experimental style both on the red carpet and off it. The actor who has been spending time with wife, in between her shoot schedule with Sidhant Chaturvedi, took to his Instagram to share a new selfie of himself while posing in his hotel balcony with the beach behind him.

In the picture, the actor, who can't do without his Gucci merch, sported a Gucci supreme monogrammed canvas cap that costs around 24,000 INR. The actor further accessorised his look with plastic white-rimmed sunglasses and diamond stud earrings. What stole the show though, was Ranveer Singh's pearl necklace!

The actor completed his look with two strings of pearl necklaces over his simple cotton grey t-shirt!

We already believe that Deepika Padukone has a soft spot for the precious gem and has stacks of them for every occasion. From chaandbaalis to long pearl necklaces to statement chokers, Deepika has time and again showed us how to sport pearls with everything from sarees to dresses!

Now that Ranveer Singh has also sported strings of pearls, we can't help but wonder if Deepika's style is rubbing off on him!

Whether it is Padukone or not, Singh is surely garnering eyeballs with his choice of necklace, though a lot of stars on international waters including Harry Styles, Shawn Mendes and Nick Jonas did it first!

What are your thoughts on Ranveer Singh's pearl necklace? Comment below and let us know.

ALSO READ: Deepika Padukone CANNOT do without pearls: The actress shows us how to sport the precious gem with any outfit

ALSO READ: Harry Styles, Nick Jonas and more prove pearl necklaces are having a MAJOR moment in men's fashion

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×