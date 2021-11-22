Ranveer Singh thinks Jared Leto's House of Gucci red carpet looks are 'To die for'; discusses fashion with KJo

Karan Johar is all set to wear the Director cap again. The fashionista's next directorial, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani stars Alia Bhatt, who he introduced in Student of the Year and co-fashionista Ranveer Singh. The shooting of the film began in August and Ranveer as well as Karan managed to hop on to the same flight. While spending a little downtime together, the director and actor caught up on fashion, another thing they have in common apart from films.

Bringing back his 'Toodles' segment, KJo complimented Singh on his head-to-toe red Sabyasachi outfit with gold buttons and a waist belt with the iconic Bengal tiger logo inscribed on it. While in a private jet, heading back from IFFI 2021 in Goa, "You look so fabulous just like a big stop sign," the 49-year-old director comments about Singh's outfit.

Bringing out his talk show host persona, the Koffee with Karan anchor then moves on to quiz Singh about the recent fashion trends he's obsessing over. "The Gucci x Balenciaga Hacker Project, that's like a moment in fashion history," opines the 36-year-old Cirkus actor who is an ardent fan of both the luxury fashion houses. Johar then quizzes Singh about the upcoming fashion film House of Gucci starring Adam Driver, Lady Gaga, Jared Leto and Salma Hayek, which follows the story of the Gucci empire. "Jared's red carpet looks are to die for," the actor exclaims before signing off!

Watch the whole Video Here!

