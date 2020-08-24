Ranveer Singh wore unconventional jeans with a 1 Lakh INR Fendi bag while twinning with Deepika Padukone

The lovebirds were spotted at the airport returning from Bangalore today. Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone wore matching outfits while making their way back into the city.

and have been enjoying their alone-time together and have been staying away from the limelight. The duo was in Bangalore for a while to spend some downtime in the city where Padukone is from.

DeepVeer, as they are fondly called by fans, are known for their twinning moments from airports to red carpets. They made their way back to Mumbai hand-in-hand, looking chic and twinning with each other, yet again!

Deepika kept it simple in an all-black oversized tee that she wore over comfortable, roomy baggy pants. White tennis shoes, a Nike crossbody bag and a black mask completed the Chhapaak actress' fuss-free airport look. Her hair was pulled back into a ponytail, to keep away from her face. She held on to Ranveer Singh's hand and her travel bag and maintained social distancing norms as she headed to her vehicle.

Ranveer Singh's outfit also shared similar shades as that of Deepika's. He too opted for a simple black tee over acid-washed unconventional jeans. From knee-down, his jeans bore another flappy layer over the seamless material beneath. White sneakers, a black mask, a simple watch and a Fendi fanny pack. The leather belt bag is priced at 1,490 USD which makes it approximately 1,10,462 INR.

Like his lady love, Ranveer too pulled his long hair away from his face into a man bun on top of his head.

The stylish Padmaavat co-stars looked demure and kept it simple at the airport in colour-coordinated outfits, making for hassle-free airport looks.

We thought their airport looks were on point, as always. What are your thoughts? Comment below and let us know.

Credits :viral bhayani

