Ranveer Singh's double ponytail has us thinking of our school days; Yay or Nay?

When you're someone who dislikes adhering to the set fashion rules, you know the term 'unconventional' becomes a badge of honour you would love to wear on repeat. That's something that brought yet again to the airport this morning. And, this time around it wasn't his outfit but something else we loved wearing back in school.

The Gully Boy actor’s outfits often break the Internet and this is another testimony where his hairdo had people wonder what two ponytails were up to. While it always feels like the best idea to befriend formal wear like his royal blue chest-baring blazer, it was teamed with matching striped pants. With a single pocket and buttons in black, Ranveer looked every bit dapper. Glossy black Oxford shoes, a neck chain with blue pendant, finger rings, satin blue mask, and black full-rimmed sunnies locked his travel look. This suit set is sure to take you to the office but a shirt would contribute to a more professional and sophisticated look. Taking the same sans tee or shirt to a reception works to make you look effortlessly handsome.

We’ve often seen the man bun doing cool rounds but Ranveer’s dual ponies will soon trend. He chose to give one ponytail a break and upped his hair game. Doesn’t this entice you? Take a look again and give it a thumbs up at least once when you’re on the lookout for a change that may have a bigger impact (style-wise).

What are your thoughts about his look? YAY or NAY? Let us know in the comments below.

