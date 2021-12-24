Ranveer Singh's promotional fits for 83 makes winter look warmer and dapper with a side of retro fashion

The word 'history' isn't new to us but we learned of it especially too well in 1983 when India won the Cricket World Cup in England. Need more tea? Let's watch Director Kabir Khan's movie, 83, that’s now live in theatres. It's going to be one brimful of an energetic film, it has Ranveer Singh in it, and isn't this the obvious to expect? As this freshly released movie is bound to hit sky high as the white kookaburra balls would have flown out of the stadium back in 83, let's take a look at what Mr. Singh had us all to pick from his promotional looks.

His ladylove, Deepika Padukone who's a part of the same movie also promoted it with Ranveer. It's been the month of mostly retro fashion for the 36-year-old actor and the idea of tuxedos being a great option all year round is something that won't retire. The very typical eccentric looks of Ranveer were rather toned down this time but what a treat it has been nonetheless. Take a not-so-quick stroll through what Costume Designer and Stylist, Eka Lakhani and our hero dished out with much nattiness through the days gone by.

Hot right now: Ranveer in a fuzzy animal print full-sleeved jumper from Saint Laurent which was paired with fire-looking red bell-bottoms. Glossy black shoes and red-framed oversized sunnies were an example of what show-stealing accessories are all about. Vintage looks done right and how!

No room for 'done and dusted' with trousers so fine. It's a no-brainer that Ranveer would give a thumbs up to Sabyasachi's creation time and again. As seen above, he wore brown flared pants embroidered with gold sequins. This was clubbed with a floral shirt that left his bare (drool mode on) and to top things off stylishly he wore a green and brown striped jacket that bore eye-catching prints with some yellow. A signature belt from the designer's shelves and embellished mules looked so suave and the accessories like Brixton's brown hat, sunnies, and earrings made it all look the coolest.

Back with a Gucci rut we've always gone gaga over. Clad in a Gucci 100 velvet jacket that bore horsebit print all over came with double pockets and a little patch on the sleeve that read the brand's name. To keep it coordinated, he wore it with matching trousers and Saint Laurent's suede boots. His accessories were top-notch with Saaksha & Kinni's printed red scarf around his neck, tinted sunglasses, pieces of jewellery, and Nick Fouquet's Homburg brown hat.

Dress up, steady, bling it on! Dressed to make jaws drop in Gucci's high-neck shimmery ribbed pullover, this was clubbed with yellow velvet straight-fit trousers. A stellar set of accessories made to this look namely, Versace's black sunnies, Misho rings, Bhavya Ramesh Jewelry's gold handcuff, a silver neck chain Gucci x Balenciaga, and Copper Mallet's custom-made boots. Here's hoping you're ready to party!

Let your outfit be as Instagram-famous as you. Ranveer took this to heart here as he kept it supremely dapper in Alanui's brown knitted cardigan that bore mini trimmings of white and black and looked perfectly bundled up over a black turtleneck tee. This was tucked in right and looked exceptional with white bell bottoms that agreed with this entire outfit. Cowboy hat from The V Renaissance, Louis Vuitton's black sunnies and rings, Kichu's sharah pendant, and Balmain's black boots tied his look together.

Here’s what people clearly meant by giving a second chance isn’t a faulty thing to do. It turns out to be as best as this. Ranveer played dress-up again in Alanui's cardigan but a colour change looked good this time for it was grey. Worn over a white turtleneck T-shirt, tucked right in to team it with velvet pants. A sunglass, hat, neck chain, and boots became essentials that looked utterly spiffy.

It's not monochrome Monday yet, but here's something no boy would ever say no to. The pantsuit worn over a white shirt looked great but absolutely perfect with Nick Fouquet's fedora hat, Louis Vuitton's rings and chains, sunnies, and a watch. Look at the magic accessories that can cook up.

Tucking our hearts into the love of tuxedos. Ranveer made us swoon and swoon on the premiere night of 83 dressed in custom-made Amit Aggarwal's white sunburst structured tuxedo that had regal written all over and the velvet trousers just looked sophisticated and dashing with tinted sunnies and a black bow from Tom Ford and suede loafers from Christian Louboutin.

Dashing denim for the win! The boy seems to have hopped on the bucket hat trend, which looked majorly fly with a jacket that had patchwork stripes, prints of LV and. contrast stitch details. Ranveer wore this over a white sleeveless T-shirt and pants similar to that of his jacket's prints. He got this outfit to bling with Hiflyer Jewels' Cuban chain and tell us how many sunnies are too many after having looked at the star's promotional avatars?

Which look is your favourite? Let us know in the commennts below.

