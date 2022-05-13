Ranveer Singh's promotional looks for Jayeshbhai Jordaar brought a summer play of peppy colours & cool coords

It's Friday, movie buffs, where are you at? We hope your answer will be “At theatres duh!” May you celebrate the release of the Jayeshbhai Jordaar movie as it strives to make you laugh until your tummies ache. Directed by Divyang Thakkar and with actors like Ranveer Singh and Shalini Pandey, we know it's going to be a gleeful one to have munchies over and watch. There's something more we're here for today. Ready up as you're about to enter a fashion storm with us.

A close watch on the actor's stylebook is excellent proof that he can pull off anything under the sky and stand out. On a sunny day when you wish to kick your style up to a bright level, turn to Ranveer's freshly dropped movie's promotional looks as combed and placed here. Courtesy of fashion stylist, Eka Lakhani who rolled out everything cool here. That's the kind of indelible colour and printed fashion wave we'd love to partake in for days and if the weather knows how to play along, say for months.

Enter: The dashing style party with this one. Let your style speak no longer the safe language but rather the one that thrives on quirk and colours. Opt for this three-piece Doh Tak Keh co-ordinated Jordaar pantsuit with a blazer that costs Rs. 18, 000 and rock it with a single neck chain, tinted sunnies, and pink suede Christian Louboutin shoes.

When you wish to make retro a way of life! Travel back in time with a look so alive and a whole lotta loud. Ranveer was spotted at the airport in Koytoy by Kyhaan's yellow and orange floral printed shirt which was left unbuttoned and teamed up with Roch Studio's crochet colourful striped bell-bottom pants. His OOTD was rounded off with neon green shoes, a silver necklace, and red-tinted sunnies.

Let's get spiffier or nothing! Choose the former yet? Keep up with the abstract print mania as the star sported a Versace Medusa silk multi-coloured shirt. This was clubbed with blue jeans and orange Adidas shoes. Accessories spotted: pink rectangle-framed sunnies, necklace, and a watch.

For the wanderlust-craving soul, go beachy with this outfit. Dressed in a Casablanca printed satin shirt and grey trousers, his look was wrapped up with Nick Fouquet's pastel pink hat, tie-dye Adidas sneakers, sunglasses, watch, and a chain.

Fun, fancy, and fantastic! Find all these here in the 36-year-old's look. He donned a Casablanca Reve de Tennis shirt with short sleeves and lots of graphic print. This was concluded with blush pink flared trousers, Adidas yellow sneakers, a double-layered pearl necklace, and transparent-framed sunnies.

Is purple written everywhere? It's about time you debut a look in one. The man was truly in his suave behaviour as a floral printed Maison Valentino shirt was combined with Gucci's corduroy bottoms. Hey bucket season, you look so classy! Here's the boy who loves it and knows to slay 101. His standard accessories stepped in, pearl necklace, Versace offbeat sunnies, and Christian Louboutin sneakers.

Smashing cool and a little too drool-inducing! Clad in a Dhruv Kapoor's printed oversized shirt and pants, we get it comfort-chic is the tone of the now, and what better than this edgy attire to get you on the club? Wear them loafers on and your accessories.

Dropping it all mellow and how! Ranveer tapped into the yellow season with Huemn's monochrome pantsuit that consisted of a structured blazer and loose-fitted flared trousers. This was kept in the vivid spirit with a beret cap, shoes, and Louis Vuitton eyewear.

Back to the suit-up days? Good for you as this coordinated jacquard set will sure have your style's back as you head to a wedding. Look at your dapper self as Ranveer showed us how it's nailed in Kaushik Velendra's creation. With Balmain's glossy heeled shoes, black-framed sunnies, and a chain.

The Pajama jam! Playful and an epitome of comfort, this printed coordinated combo by Kanika Goyal Label was complemented with his regular accessories and suede sand brown loafers from BirkenStock 1774.

Better together, this Maison Valentino summer-appropriate set is high on flower power, just the way we love it. He wore the set with slip-ons from the same brand and Pawaka's sunglasses. His white pearl necklace made a return here!

No further convincing is required, right? Get to the colourful side with this custom-made abstract printed Saaksha and Kinni three-piece set. Match up your accessories to meet the level of perfection as seen here.

Feelin' the very peri mood? Hit the lovely lilac side with Kanika Goyal Label's custom oversized printed mayday shirt and satin suit set. His look was accessorised up with Misho's ring and Inaya's beaded chain. Two accessories that are frequented throughout his promotional avatars are necklaces and sunnies. Especially the pearl one. Those pink Adidas shoes put the last touch to his handsome look.

