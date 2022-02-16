Ranveer Singh's sporty cool look in head-to-toe Louis Vuitton is the luxe love we're rooting for: Yay or Nay?

One of the very guessable outfits that winter called to mind is jackets. In any form, it was and continues to be embraced until we see the brightest ray of sunshine hit our skin hard and in the warmest way possible. Another that remains to be a constant choice all year round is track pants. It offers up the biggest blessing which we term as comfort. If your fashion scene isn't ready for a change, this reference is a spiffy shot you'd love to take.

This morning, the ever-debonair Ranveer Singh shared a carousel of pictures with him dressed in everything Louis Vuitton. Let's show you how to lean into a luxe affair and how difficult is it to trust a forever-dashing combo of white and black? Shaleena Nathani styled the 36-year-old in a Paris-based luxury fashion house's crew-neck tee that featured a digitally printed gradient monogram motif all over it. Making edgy the core concept yet again was the leather bomber jacket. Consider yourself a basketball fan? This jacket is the best bet to keep the heat on for it was curated with wool and cowskin. It also bore the brand's signature logo in embroidered patches and don't forget to zoom into NBA's iconic logo in colour.

For the everyday track pants lover, swear by this chic and classy flower band number. This regular-fit number consisted of textured LV floral prints in white on both sides, LV embroidered close to the knitted waistband, and two welt pockets. Ever seen the 83 actor with a messed-up accessory game? There's never a chance for that and his accessories here are solid proof too. From the marble-coloured oversized sunnies, studded earrings to silver rings and a watch with a black strap. His on-point getup was complete with Millenium sneakers from Fall-Winter 2021 that had metallic silver canvas and his hair was held neat with a black beanie.

