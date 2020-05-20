This is the REAL reason why Princess Diana wouldn’t wear Chanel after her divorce with Prince Charles

Princess Diana’s style still remains a topic of discussion years later. But, there was always a deeper meaning behind everything she chose to wear. Find out

Chanel has been an iconic brand when it comes to fashion making an impact in the 20th Century. From Jackie Kennedy’s infamous suit to Princess Diana’s skirt suits to now Amal Clooney rocking them, the luxury French brand has been an iconic go-to for quite a lot of famous personalities around the globe. However, Princess Diana has a different story to tell.

Princess Diana has been another great advocate of rocking the designer suits but after her divorce, the People’s Princess changed her outlook towards the brand. In an interview with Harper's BAZAAR Australia, the Australian designer Jayson Brundson talked about working with Princess Diana in 1996 (which was post her divorce) who visited Australia. For the charity events, she chose not to wear Chanel for a reason and its rather heartbreaking.

Jayson told the publication, "I was very good friends with Joh Bailey and Joh was appointed her hairdresser while she was here on the visit. She hadn't been divorced very long and Jo knew I was a massive fan.”

He further talked about the time of the day when they decided to style her outfits. He narrated the scenario saying, “She came out holding like handfuls of shoes and bags and just dumped them all down on the couch. Then said, 'What do you think?', so I went through them all and I found a pair of Chanel shoes, and I said, 'Well these would look great with the Versace,' and she said 'No, I can't wear linked Cs, the double C.' So I asked why, and she said, 'It's Camilla and Charles.'"

Princess Diana and Prince Charles’s divorce wasn’t finalised until August 1996. As per reports, Camilla was present throughout their marriage and during that time quite a lot of romantic phone conversations between them were also leaked.

So, with a reason here it looks like Chanel and to be precise here - two C’s were difficult for Princess Diana to wear. What are your thoughts about it? Let us know in the comments section below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates: Follow @pinkvillafashion

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×