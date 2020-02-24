Real reasons that are making your hair greasy and oily

Listed below are 5 significant reasons why your hair becomes extremely greasy in no time and how you can avoid it.

Luscious, smooth and thick open hair is a dream for almost every living girl. We know how tedious washing your hair every other day can get. It is extremely frustrating to be waking up with greasy oily mane which gives us the famous #BadHairDay. It is fair to say that not only does it ruin our mood but also our whole day. A lot of reasons can add to this annoying phenomenon. It could be your erratic lifestyle, hormonal imbalance, what you eat or your haircare routine. Apart from these there are 5 significant reasons why your hair becomes extremely greasy in no time and how you can avoid it.

Overusing of hair care products

We love it when our mane is perfectly aligned and looks in place always. However, there’s a lot that goes behind keeping that hair perfect. The use of a gazillion styling products adds to making the hair look super greasy. Also, there’s a huge myth about the use of hair serums. You shouldn't apply the serum from the root till the tip, this will weigh down your hair and make it look super greasy. You should always apply the serum from the mid length till the tip.

Doing the same hairstyle every day

Monotony kills the excitement. Just like using different shampoos, you should try on doing different hairstyles too. We all love Bollywood and the way luscious open hair looks but in a normal day scenario, one cannot afford to keep the hair open, all day, everyday. If you keep your hair open and keep touching it then this will only make your hair more greasy. Opt for messy hairdos, ponytails or braids.

Do not over-brush your hair

When you comb your hair your scalp secretes oil. Thus, when you over brush it, it makes your hair greasy and super oily. In this condition if you tie your hair in a ponytail, the oil gets trapped in your hair strands giving you super greasy hair.

You’re not using the right shampoo

When you over shampoo your hair, you lose all the hair sebum. Hence to overcompensate for it, your scalp produces more and more sebum making your hair greasy and super oily. Use sulphate free shampoos to get rid of the excess oil.

Do not use dry shampoo too often

While dry shampoo is definitely a quick fix too much of anything can obviously get really bad. Using dry shampoo often can clog the pores in the scalp which can make the sebum production go crazy with its overproduction to compensate.

Make sure that you’re keep all of this in check. However, maintaining a good and rich diet is extremely important in order to get good and luscious mane.

Do you have any more suggestions? If you do then please comment below and let us know.

