Recreate 5 of Ananya Panday’s cute summery looks in a jiffy

Ananya Panday has been in the industry for quite a while now and over the years, her millennial fashion choices have been loved by her fans. She has pulled off everything from a simple bodycon dress to an OTT pantsuit and if you’re a fan of her casual style, it’s time you recreate her outfit with pieces you have in your closet.

From what we’ve noticed in the last few years, her style is very relatable and comprises classic pieces taken a notch higher with statement elements. An LBD is her go-to for most nights out with her friends and to be honest, it’s the easiest one to recreate. You can either style it with a pair of sneakers to keep things casual or elevate the look with strappy heels for a fancier evening.

Talking about fancy evenings, nothing says ‘i’m the centre of attention’ than the perfect red dress. A strappy red satin number is a must-have in every wardrobe and Ananya surely rocks it with all the oomph.

Who doesn’t love wearing oversized t-shirts and flared pants? This is the comfiest of outfits and it’s time you give it a try. All you need to do is instead of letting your shirt look like a dress, tie it up around the waist to show off your curves. Then pick out a cute summer hairstyle and you’ll be good to go!

This look is perfect for when you’re feeling extra girly! All you need to d is pick out your favourite skirt and style it with a cropped sweater to create the easiest pair. If it’s too hot for a sweater, you can even style it with a strappy top and heels to call it a day!

Talking about those hot days, this printed skirt and graphic tee combo is just the right pick! And remember, there’s nothing that a cute hairstyle and a pair of strappy heels can’t fix! This is the perfect look for a day out with friends and extremely easy to recreate!

