Red Alert: 3 Times Kareena Kapoor Khan showed the world how to pull off red outfits like a true Queen

The classic red hue has seeped into quite a lot of celebrity closets but we have Kareena Kapoor Khan rocking it like a true Queen! Check it out

The Begum of Bollywood, Kareena Kapoor Khan has managed to stay relevant for 20 years and she has definitely learnt the trick of the trade. Over the years, she has picked up quite a few ways to look her best no matter what ensemble or occasion comes her way. Today, as we took a look back at our archives, we could find one similarity in most events and that is her love for red outfits. Classic and elegant, Bebo looks no lees of her Begum status and makes quite the statement in every style she manages to rock the hue in. Here are our top 3 favourite looks!

First up is this gorgeous one-shouldered red gown by Gauri and Nainika. Ahead of her show-stopping runway walk, the diva gracefully pulled off this red number. With a sleek bun and minimal makeup, she let the dress shine and we are in awe!

Next up on our list is this desi kurta set by Raghavendra Rathore. She dressed up at the airport with her entourage helping her and boy does she manage to pull off the desi look like a true Begum!

To complete this list, we want to round it up with a casual look. You’d think red is a colour made for the red carpet and weddings but no, Kareena is here to prove you wrong. She showed the world the right way to look chic at Sunday brunches and this gorgeous lace number does the job right!

