Red Alert: 3 times Katrina Kaif showed us how to wear red and steal all the attention

Katrina kaif loves her red attires and it clearly dominates her closet no matter what the style. Check it out

Classics are known as a classic for a reason and there’s no denying that! No matter what the occasion, year or even era, there are certain colours, silhouettes and patterns that never go out of style. One such classic is the colour - red.

Red has been a dominating colour in quite a few closets for years now. From weddings to the red carpet, it does not seem to disappoint us and in this case - . Here are the top 3 ways she showed the world how to style red.

Desi diva

Kat opted for a gorgeous red lehenga by Sabyasachi and believe it or not, it was one of the best desi looks by the diva. Considering she went desi, Kat let her outfit do the talking and left her straight hair open in a side part. She draped the dupatta over her shoulder and glammed up with a matching red lip and a bindi.

Glam babe

Katrina and her love affair with bodycon dresses is pretty out there. She leaves no opportunity to show off her gorgeous curves and this Naeem Khan creation does enough justice to her hourglass frame. With brushed open hair and perfect glam, this is one of our favourite looks by the diva.

Bikini, please!

Not just desi events and award shows, Kat loves red on the beach as well. We cannot help but stare at her gorgeously glowing face. She wore the two-piece wonder just a few summers ago and till date, it has managed to be on our summer inspiration board.

Here are a few more times, the diva has shown her love towards red outfits:

