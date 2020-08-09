Red carpets to Receptions: 5 Times Tara Sutaria made strapless outfits her go to for every occasion

Tara is known for her chic and easy-going sense of style. One outfit style the actress can't get enough of is the strapless style. Take a look at 5 times she styled the look.

Tara Sutaria may only be two films old, but the actress sure has made her mark in the film industry! From her debut in Student of the Year 2 to Marjaavaan, fans of the actress have loved her in both roles and can't wait to see her on-screen again.

While she does manage to look flawless on screen, Tara has also made waves off it. She has proved that she has quite a strong grasp on what's trending in the fashion world and has also received praise from fashionistas and critics alike. While she is always open to experimenting with her stylist Meagan Concessio always backing her up, one form that Tara can't seem to get enough of is the strapless style. Take a look at 5 times she sported strapless outfits and made us go gaga over her look.

She set the base when she appeared on Koffee with Karan prior to her debut. For her first appearance on the chat show, Tara dazzled and sparkled in a rose gold strapless sequin gown with a high-low hem and a long train.

For her next big appearance, Tara stepped out to celebrate 20 years of Sabyasachi in a strapless creation by the designer. The midnight blue outfit bore a sweetheart neckline, the iconic Sabya logo and a flared skirt with lots of gold work on it.

Getting on the neon bandwagon, Tara then picked out a neon go-ord set. The strapless top bore an oversized bow on it and she paired it with high-waisted paper-bag pants for a trendy yet chic look.

While attending the reception of Nick Jonas and Jonas in Mumbai, Tara channelled her inner '90s Hollywood diva in a silver Kresha Bajaj strapless gown. With her hair styled into glossy curls and a statement red lip, all eyes were on her!

Raising the bar like nobody else, she then donned an elegant black strapless gown by Marmar Halim that also bore a thigh-high slit. With her hair styled into a classic bun, Tara looked ready to attend a ball in the classy number.

Which of her strapless looks do you like the best? Comment below and let us know.

ALSO READ: Katrina Kaif, Deepika Padukone to Tara Sutaria: All the celebrity approved ways to wear turtleneck sweaters

Credits :instagram

Share your comment ×