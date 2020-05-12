Red Hot Chilli Peppers: From Bebo to Lolo, every time celebs wore a full red ensemble

Known to be an auspicious colour, red is spotted by celebs in every style and silhouette possible. We lost down our favourites.

Monochrome isn’t just about wearing black and white. It’s also about styling one solid colour. Our celebs really rock this trend and currently red is on our radar.

Here’s every time celebs have worn crimson in a different style and silhouette.

Janhvi Kapoor

This OTT Basil Soda crimson cutout gown with gold details is mesmerising. We particularly love the red lip and sequined shoes with the butterfly on the back.

Sabyasachi and Alia are a match made in fashion heaven. This sheer piece was worn by Alia for an award show. She completed the look with ornate earrings but keeping the neck bare.

Throwing it back to the ‘60s and giving us some major Minnie Mouse vibes, we had Sona in this polka dot number by Gauri and Nainika.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Then we have Bebo showing off her curves in this amazing Shantanu and Nikhil number for a press conference.

Kundra

Supermom and yoga guru stepped out in a pantsuit as bright as her aura. She kept the vibe extremely formal in the Cinq a Sept suit with button detailed pants and nude shoes.

Karisma Kapoor

The Kapoor sisters are all about the unforgiving silhouette. Lolo stepped out in this bright red Roland Mouret dress with matching pumps for the launch of her web series.

Nene

Whenever we see a picture of Madhuri we just want to stop and stare. Can you believe how beautifully this woman has aged? Like the colour of fine wine, Madhuri stunned in this Tanieya Khanuja one-shoulder gown.

DP wore this custom Gaurav Gupta gown for an award function. What we love though is the attention to detail. While there weren’t any accessories to take away from this gown, we saw a subtle hint of gold with the bobby pins in her hair.

The fashionista has a whole season of red outfits during her movie promotions for the Zoya Factor. We loved the combination of this asymmetrical kurta with the culottes from Gulabo by Abu-Sandeep. As always Sonam got the accessories right by pairing this outfit with red juttis. The milkmaid braided hairdo just completed the look.

Do you like red outfits? Which one would you pick?

