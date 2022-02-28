Reese Witherspoon livened up SAG Awards in Schiaparelli black dress with a blue sash and diamond jewellery

The Screen Actors Guild Awards honours the finest works of the film and television industries and is one of those prestigious red carpet events graced by stars in their fashionable best. This year, the 28th SAG awards taking place in California saw the 45-year-old American actress and producer, Reese Witherspoon in glam style. The actress is nominated for two trophies, Outstanding Ensemble in a Drama Series and Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series, for her work on the second season of Apple TV’s The Morning Show. Looking stunning as ever, she livened up the red carpet in her classy look that came with a dash of drama.

Reese Witherspoon picked out a midi length strapless black dress from Schiaparelli that featured a unique neckline that swirled up at the ends and larger than life pastel blue sash that cinched her waist and extended to a floor-sweeping tail. The Daniel Roseberry-designed number suited the actress so well that it didn’t give up on comfort or style and was trendy enough with its classic essence. She accessorised up the look with a large diamond necklace, matching earrings and rings that added the bling factor. A classic set of pointed-toe black pumps from Jimmy Choo gave the perfect finish to her glam style.

She looked radiant and her makeup was on point. Her makeup artist Kelsey Deenihan had worked magic with her wand aka, a LED-light skin-care tool that gave her skin a soft glow. Pink lips, hints of blush and falsies perfected her glam makeup. She left her side-parted hair in soft waves and completed the look elegantly.

What do you think of the actress' lit look for the SAG awards; Yay or Nay? Tell us in the comments below.

