Repeating outfits is no longer a faux pas but a step towards sustainability in fashion; Here's Why

I spent the last three and a half years talking about sustainable fashion and most people were left either curious, confused or just didn’t seem to care. Cut to 2020, I do see a rise in awareness and people willing to know more, which sort of reinstates my faith in humankind. The simplest way to understand ‘Sustainable Fashion’ is knowing that the most sustainable outfit is the one you ALREADY HAVE!

Let’s take a step back to understand how we actually got here in the first place. Fast fashion as we know, it made us believe that we are only as good as our last outfit. Hence, they kept pumping stores with newer styles every week at unbelievably cheap prices. We being the puppets of marketing mavens got pulled into this endless cycle of consumption, kept shopping and yet left feeling hollow with the constant feeling of ‘I have nothing to wear!’

We kept indulging in “retail therapy” without realising the massive impact of this on the people and the environment involved in making our clothes. It was in 2015 after the Rana Plaza Tragedy that Fashion Revolution was born and started asking brands ‘Who Made My Clothes’ demanding accountability for their actions and creating awareness for the consumers.

Yes, sustainable fashion is multi-layered, sometimes complicated and mostly overwhelming for someone who’s never thought about what goes behind their favourite dress, shoe or bag. Globally, brands - big and small are reviewing the way products are made, right from the raw materials to packaging - using natural fibres, reducing chemical treatments, ensuring good working conditions for factory workers, using conscious packaging material, etc. There are also certification bodies to testify to the claims made by the brands, in turn helping us as consumers to choose better.



As a conscious consumer, you can do many things! You can support only sustainable brands, swap, shop vintage or second hand, upcycle old clothes into new or simply REPEAT your outfits. Our parents did it, so did our grandparents. It was deeply rooted in our culture to make the most of what we have. It’s only about time that we reignite our inner stylist to create different looks from the same set of garments and accessories.

I like how global icons and celebrities are now normalising repeating outfits and trying to remove the stigma around it.

Here are some of my most favourite ones: With great success comes great responsibility! While Bollywood is still warming up to the idea of repeating outfits, our leading lady made a statement back in 2017 by repeating a red carpet outfit from 2012 and seems to continue doing her bit, be it casual or dressy outfits from her wardrobe. Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge While some royals do repeat outfits, Kate Middleton surely beats them all. Her earliest repeats were photographed from 2011-2012 and she has repeated everything from casual jackets to formal suits to even cocktail gowns! Beauty + Brains + Consciousness indeed! Michelle Obama What I love about Michelle Obama is the question she posed around the ‘double standards of repeating outfits for a man and a woman’. She mentioned how Barack Obama always repeated the same tux and suits and there were no questions asked about it. However, when it came to her outfits, repeated or not, the accessories and every small detail were photographed and talked about with some raised eyebrows here and there. Helen Mirren This particular outfit repeated by British actor Helen Mirren particularly leaves us awe-inspired with her amazingly different styling for the same dress! She is also leaving a strong message about repeating outfits with this dress that is pretty distinct in it’s own right. Arianna Huffington Arianna Huffington, Founder of The Huffington Post, founder and CEO of Thrive Global, and the author of 15 books is on a mission to promote repeating outfits and believes in leading by example. You will see her Instagram posts with #Repeats showcasing examples of this. Her perspective on repeating outfits has actually got little to do with sustainability and more to do with productivity. "Men have a competitive advantage," says Huffington, referring to apparel choices. "They don't have to waste the kind of energy we waste." I couldn’t agree more! Wonder why Mark Zuckerberg or Steve Jobs made billions? Well, they didn’t spend hours deciding what to wear. It is one of my personal goals for 2020 to try a minimal wardrobe! *fingers crossed* Apart from these inspiring women, here are some influencers who are making an effort and it’s only encouraging to recognise every step in the right direction. Afterall, we'd rather have a million people doing sustainability imperfectly than have a few hundred doing it perfectly! Ivanka Trump on her recent trip to India Surely not the first person from the first family to do this but is surely refreshing to see! Rita Moreno Absolutely impossible to end this article without mentioning Rita Moreno who wore her Oscars red carpet gown from 1962 at the 2018 Oscars! Talk about finding vintage in your wardrobe! There is a huge upside to investing in good quality clothes that last forever. Not only are you being truly sustainable but you are also motivated to stay healthy and fit in order to ‘fit’ into these clothes year after year! #ItsCoolToCare P.S.: I really really would love to see Jonas repeat her clothes! Can someone please ping her on my behalf? Here's a little parting gift from me to you:-

