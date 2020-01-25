Republic Day 2020: Here’s how you can wear the tricolour like Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt & Sara Ali Khan

Dress right for the occasion and show your patriotism through your clothes by taking style cues from our favourite celebrities. Check it out

It is that time of the year when the feeling of patriotism is high. Whether you like it or not, everyone starts to feel the love towards the nation. From little flag pins on our clothes to street vendors selling the tricolour, the feeling during this National Holiday is unmatchable. Each Republic day, the National Anthem is sung, parades take place while the flag is hoisted around the country. So, this year, take your spirit to a whole new level and look your best in some of the best traditional attires. Check it out

White Salwar Kameez

This has to be one of the best attires you can wear for the flag hoisting. It is a classic and something that everyone has in their wardrobes. You can switch things up by draping a colourful dupatta over it. If you want to ear more brownie pints, pair it up with a tricolour dupatta.

Traditional Saree

The quintessential traditional Indian drape is perfect for the occasion. It will ignite the patriotic feeling while also staying true to the roots. You can take style cues from and on how to style a simple saree with utmost glamour and ease.

Stay true to your roots

This Republic Day, stay true to your roots and opt for traditional weaves from your region. They are elegant, classic and most importantly, the silk sarees will make you feel traditional and connected to your roots.

Bandhgala

The traditional Indian Bandhgala is essentially men’s clothing but now, it has slowly crawled its way into women’s ensembles. It is a great way to power dress on such occasions.

Khadi ensembles

The handspun fabric of Khadi has been one of India’s most treasured cloth. It has slowly found its way into celebrity wardrobes in contemporary silhouettes. So, if you are planning on wearing something that screams India’s tradition, Khadi is the way to go.

