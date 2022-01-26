Republic Day 2022: Alia Bhatt, Tara Sutaria to Kareena Kapoor: Ways to include the tricolour in your wardrobe

Today marks the 73rd Republic Day of the country, the day on which the Constitution of India came into effect. It is celebrated with much gusto and energy all over the country, with flag hoisting ceremonies and a parade taking place in New Delhi, where the President hoists the Indian flag.

While celebrations this time around are low-key due to the Covid-19 pandemic, there are simple ways to celebrate the holiday at home in your own way. While watching the parade, show off your patriotism by sporting the colours of the Indian flag. In search of some inspiration? We have your back.

Alia Bhatt

Orange might seem like a colour too bright to wear from head-to-toe but Alia Bhatt got it right. The RRR actress picked out a simple orange kurta and palazzo set and topped it off with a striped white and orange dupatta, to bring about some contrast to her bright and cheery look. A simple pair of kolhapuri slippers should complete the look well.

Tara Sutaria

If you're keen on dressing up, today is just the day to do so. Take notes from Tara Sutaria who looked absolutely regal in a white heavily embroidered chikankari kurta that she styled with a luxe pair of silk dhoti pants. Statement earrings, kolhapuri wedges and a neutral-tone purse completed her look.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Unsure about how to wear green on this day? Kareena Kapoor Khan did it just right in a green kurta with gold foil block prints on it, styled with a matching pair of leggings, by Masaba Gupta. A pair of simple gold kolhapuri slippers is enough to complete this ethnic look.

Kriti Sanon

Channel your inner chakra by taking notes from Kirit Sanon's casual look. A simple pale blue chikankari kurta paired with white chikan embroidered palazzo pants is comfortable enough to lounge in and also shows off your patriotic spirit in style.

Sara Ali Khan

And if you want to go all-out today, we suggest you make Sara Ali Khan your inspiration. The Atrangi Re star included all the three major colours of the flag into her outfit with a simple white chikankari kurta paired with green leggings and topped off with a pale orange dupatta. Her blue earrings and bangles to symbolise the wheel cannot go unnoticed!

Here's wishing you all a very Happy Republic Day!

