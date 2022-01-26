Republic Day 2022: Deepika Padukone to Priyanka Chopra Jonas: 5 Divas who showed how to stun in elegant saree

It's a regular Wednesday for the rest of the world while India takes pride in calling it Republic Day. A day we sing praises to our respected motherland, leaders, Army, Navy, Air Force, Martyrs, and everybody who goes and has gone above and beyond to safeguard every citizen of this country. From singing the national anthem, hoisting the flag, to going on with the parades, our spirits will know no bounds today.

On this very occasion, we may get invited to be a part of an event or two, so here we are with an edit that can get you close to colouring yourself in tricolour shades. Follow these lessons we've picked up from Bollywood divas who wore the colour proud and oh-so-bright with sarees.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Nothing feels as amazing as colour-blocking and what better to parade your desi self? While pink doesn't remind us of the flag, the half saree drape does the heart-stealing job. Doesn't it? The 48-year-old was spotted at the airport clad so beautiful in a handwoven banarasi attire from Ekaya. This silk number featured motifs crafted with zari and looked alluring with the hot pink blouse. Wear your chaandbalis, kadas, bindi, and gajra, and god damn, what a look you've replicated!

Deepika Padukone

Go white, don't go home! Most people disregard this hue when it comes to making this a wedding outfit, can we leave this thought behind? Hit up the highest glam quotient with this chikankari saree. Look at how graciously the plain and simple saree sat on the Piku actress and that scalloped hem just adds to the beauty. She wore this with a V-neck embroidered blouse and put the final dose of an appealing element with circular earrings.

Diana Penty

Time to bring out your best with a white saree. Let's turn to a print that doesn't fail. It has to be floral. With a satin silk saree charmingly accentuated with yellow, green, and curvy printed border with tassels, this will surely spice up your day. Throw in a full-sleeved blouse with a close-neck and a sling bag. We see a pretty princess, already.

Priyanka Chopra

Silk is truly the true-blue saree we all need right? It can loudly bear the title of being a statement-maker. This Ekaya x Masaba looks elegant on the new mommy in tinsel town. The Baywatch star's blue saree looked bright with silver floral motifs and the sleeveless blouse that did everything right here. Go with bangles and chunky earrings to seal your day's avatar.

Kangana Ranaut

Let going green be another excuse you use on Republic Day. Dressed like a spellbinding doll in a Sabyasachi Mukherjee green saree that bore an intricately designed gold border, the Thalaivii actress was truly a mesmerising sight that day. We're ready to behold this every day and don't miss her retro braid look. Pair this light green saree with statement-tiered earrings.

Happy Republic Day, India!

Which diva's look do you love the most? Let us know in the comments below.

