Republic Day 2022: Throwback to when Sara Ali Khan decked up in tricolour shades

What's that one much-awaited reason we all have in common to dress up today? It's Republic Day and your television can give you a glimpse of how extra bright and beautiful India looks today. What a proud day, indeed! It's not hard to see why we're all so excited to look glammed up in shades that speak of the tricolour flag. We have a throwback reference that will definitely come in handy today and we love the high desi vibe this look oozes.

Two years ago, actress Sara Ali Khan was spotted outside a director's office dressed like a true desi doll. We've all gathered various styling lessons from her ethnic getup and this one turned out to be different and colourful though she brought her favourite white hue into her OOTD. So, to look the patriotic part, the Atrangi Re actress opted for a very simple chikankari white kurta with a V-neck that reached up to her knee-length.

Here's how her desi look served as an instance of a graceful look done right. She teamed the three-quartered sleeve number with light green leggings and an orange sheer dupatta designed with organza. Sara's dupatta was symbolic of a gorgeous sight with zari borders and floral embroidery scattered on the breezy number. To incorporate blue into her look that refers to the Ashoka Chakra, she chose accessories like stacked bangles and circular hoops that bore multi-coloured threads. She painted her nails white and left her middle-parted straight hair-free. The 26-year-old's matte skin, pink glossy lips, and eyes so beautifully highlighted with kohl helped her dole out a minimal yet spot-on look.

