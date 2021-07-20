Retro claw clips are back in style and it’ll take you one step closer to looking like a true Y2K fashionista

Whether it's fashion, makeup or accessories, the ‘90s are undoubtedly repeating itself. Right from cardigan and corset tops to flared jeans and lip tints, every Gen-Z is making the Y2K aesthetic look good. For the unversed, every fashion, design and tech/hardware element from the year 1995 to 2005 bore a distinct style and design and it’s repeating itself in the year 2021.

Coming to fashion and accessories in particular, we already saw an overdose of hoop earrings in the last few years and now the focus is shifting to colourful clips and scrunchies. We all know how bandanas and hair clips were a thing back in the day and now, right from supermodels to celebs close to home, everyone is obsessed with them. To the newer generation, claw clips are those huge clips that can hold your hair in the back to give you a sophisticated twisted updo without messiness. Kids of the ‘90s, how nostalgic do you feel hearing about them?

Supermodels and friends, Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid were seen rocking the claw clips like a pro as the easy accessory worked as a great way to pull their hair back in style. Claw clips aren’t just their favourite while on vacation but they suit best even for an elegant event. Hailey Bieber uses it as a great way for a half-updo while Kendall loves to pull her hair back in a sleek bun.

What are your thoughts on the Y2K trend? Do you like them? Let us know in the comments section below.

