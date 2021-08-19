Rhea Kapoor in an Abu Jani & Sandeep Khosla reception dress made us say ‘here’s the prettiest bride ever’

For the longest time sarees, lehengas, and dresses have been viewed as attire fit to be labeled as bridal trousseau. Fashion stylist Rhea Kapoor too proved that these can never fail when she turned out to be the most beautiful bride recently. Married to filmmaker Karan Boolani, their wedding kicked off in a hush-hush manner.

In Rhea's styling archives, you'll never find a hint of monotony. Her Instagram showed us and how! She’s someone who enjoys putting out exceptional outfits forward. For her wedding, she brought a not-so-common element with her pearl veil that looked stupendous with her white chanderi designer saree by Anamika Khanna. We warned you that she’s one hell of a stunner who brings extraordinary things that hits the top note of the fashion bar. Her reception ensemble by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla had our eyes enchanted too with out-of-the-box choice. The custom-made sleeveless dress featured hand-embroidery all over the dress that was crafted with Resham work. The plunging neckline outfit bore a corset detail and opened into a circular flare from her waist that spread the same fabric onto the floor, she painted the most glamorous bridal picture there can ever be.

She picked out a box pleated organza cape that had dramatic 3/4th sleeves to seal her night’s look that brought a wondrous appeal to her dress. No, she’s not that bride who wanted white heels as expected, brown strappy heels were the chosen ones. She swore by the elegance that brought some shine with her studded necklace, earrings, and finger ring. If welcoming drinks were all about black and mini dresses alone for you, all this while, here’s what you’ve missed out on. Keep your dress white and look tip-top!

Although, Rhea didn’t entertain drama in the makeup and hair department. Her soft waves, highlighted skin, smokey eyeshadow, groomed eyeshadow, and glossy nude pout owned the glam on-point title too.

