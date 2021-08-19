Rhea Kapoor’s looks like an angel from heaven in her wedding look; Yay or Nay

Wedding blues are all over the Bollywood industry. Many celebs got married this year, giving us major wedding goals. Well, nowadays the wedding season lasts all year, and we can't just get over Rhea Kapoor's wedding ceremony.

Famous film producer Rhea Kapoor tied the knot on August 14 with Karan Boolani at her father's residence in Juhu, Mumbai. Rhea and Karan have been together for 12 years now, and it was time for them to take their relationship to the next level. All the Bollywood weddings are different and the talk of the town. But, this wedding was something unique. Getting married at a small ceremony at home was something never done before.

The bride took it to another level when she was spotted in a different attire than previous Bollywood Brides. Rhea Kapoor chose Anamika Khanna's beautiful white chanderi saree with embroidered work on the bottom, pallu, and the blouse for her D-Day. She looked like a white angel with the Vintage Pearl Veil designed especially for her big day by Birdhichand Ghanshyamdas. We cannot stop adoring how well put her whole look was.

Rhea completed her all-white look with a heavily layered neckpiece, matching jhumkas, golden kangans in one hand, and a pretty hathful. All the jewelry paired in the white, pearl, and gold accent; were by her mom Sunita Kapoor. To go with her simple yet classy look, she chose to wear flats with a nude golden tone and pearls.

With a totally different vibe, Rhea has set new fashion trends with her wedding outfit choices. Matching her subtle dress vibes, she opted for a simple nude bronzy makeup look with a bold liner and nude pink lips. This subtle nude look was created by none other than her good friend and famous makeup artist, Namrata Soni.

Breaking the stereotypes, Rhea chose to go for an all-white look for her wedding in which she looked mesmerizing.

What do you think about her look? Tell us in the comments down below.

