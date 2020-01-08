Rihanna is all set to release a Fenty Beauty ‘Full Frontal’ mascara and the world CANNOT keep calm

Fenty Beauty is here ‘to dominate the mascara game too’ and Rihanna’s fans clearly cannot keep calm. Check it out

The Bad Gal, Rihanna clearly knows what her fans want and that is - New music. But, while R9 still hasn’t seen the light of day, she is making sure to calm the excited fans with something they’ve all been waiting for. Yesterday, Rihanna took to Instagram and Twitter to launch Fenty Beauty’s first-ever ‘Full Frontal Mascara’. So, let us take a moment to take it all while we wait for it to launch.

With the brand being in business for two years now, each year fans would eagerly wait for Fenty mascara but looks like Rihanna has taken all this time to find the ‘perfect’ formula.

While launching the mascara Rihanna said, ‘Ya done know that @fentybeauty was coming to dominate the mascara game too!!’ Adding to it, she talked a little about the features of the product saying, ‘#FULLFRONTALMASCARA with a brush that lifts lashes on the fat side, and defines and curls on the flat side!’ well, looks like the dual effect mascara is definitely going to be our new BFF. Further the actress, singer and entrepreneur said that the much-awaited product is all set to launch on January 16th making it the only date we’re waiting for.

As soon as Rihanna made the post, fans were quick to comment on their views on the same. While some of them could not contain their excitement others were commenting on the concerns related to her unreleased album.

