Rihanna awarded by PETA for her faux leather Fenty capsule collection

The diva was awarded for her capsule collection that is both cruelty-free and vegan. Read on to know more!

Rihanna is on a roll. The fashion icon and musician has a long lineage. She not only has her very own makeup line - Fenty Beauty, but also her lingerie line - Savage x Fenty and her very own luxury line with Louis Vuitton's parent company. Adding another feather to her hat, the designer was recently awarded by PETA for her latest Fenty capsule collection.

PETA's website put out a statement that read, "PETA recognizes and thanks Rihanna for making her new FENTY capsule collection completely leather-free, showing off chic and cruelty-free vegan clothing that is both animal-friendly and better for the planet." The singer/songwriter and designer's award is well-deserved and the vice-president of PETA thinks so too. "Rihanna should take a bow for this stunning cruelty-free collection," said Lisa Lange, Vice President of PETA, who also added that with her collection, Rihanna also shows how easy it is to create a look that no animal had to die for.

She proves that #VeganFashion can make you shine bright like a diamond! PETA is awarding @rihanna the Compassion in Fashion award for her JAW-DROPPING leather-free @FentyOfficial capsule collection! https://t.co/0FJRTkCr0a pic.twitter.com/ruuj8fXG8f — PETA (@peta) April 9, 2020

Clearly, RiRi is taking the world by storm with her clothing and beauty line and there seems to be no stopping her. While she revealed that she will not be releasing any new music anytime soon, Rihanna did talk about what she has planned next, in her interview with British Vogue. Rihanna said that an all-new skincare line is up her sleeve and her next project. "Skincare, it's the truth. It either works or it doesn't. There's nowhere to hide."

Are you excited for FENTY skin? Do you think Rihanna deserved the award by PETA? Let us know in the comment section below.

