Rihanna CONFIRMS Fenty Skin launch amid Coronavirus pandemic

Seems like even the Coronavirus can’t stop RiRi from expanding her empire!

Rihanna already has an empire backing her. The musician who seems to have taken a break from what she was known to do best - create music, went on to launch her own beauty line back in 2017. Fenty Beauty was then followed by RiRi’s very own lingerie collection Savage x Fenty which gave popular brand Victoria’s Secret a huge run for its money. And it didn’t end there!

Rihanna went on to launch her own luxury band and tied hands with LVHM, that parent company of Louis Vuitton, to launch Fenty Mansion, becoming the first ever black woman to run and own a luxury line.

At just 32, the superstar, Robyn Rihanna Fenty has confirmed that she is all set to venture into skin care now as the market is booming! She confirmed this in the May 2020 issue of British Vogue. “Skin care is the truth. It either works or it doesn’t,” she told Vogue.

While she didn’t reveal the date on which the skin care line would be launched, she did talk about how she manages every aspect of the brand she owns. “I write all the copy for the websites, the product descriptions, the product names, the colour names,” she told the magazine. Rihanna also added that while she does have a huge team backing her, “I just don’t necessarily think their tone is mine. I’d feel like a fraud selling something that I can’t stand by.”

While the news is exciting, we don’t expect to see the collection drop anytime soon due to the Lockdown issued in almost every country. Rihanna even donated 5 million USD to help battle against the Coronavirus.



