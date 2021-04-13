Rihanna, Dakota Johnson to Jennifer Lopez: How to style your summer bob like an ICONIC Hollywood diva

Come summer and we're all thinking of going short again. With the pandemic still here and all of us locked in our homes, the temptation is real! Here's how to style your short locks once you make the plunge.

Last year this time, every actress was cutting off her long locks at home which inspired us to do the same. This time around while we're still stuck in the same spot, the urge to chop off our locks is real. With the temperatures only going higher and the crazy heat, short hair sounds like a dream to most women right now. Plus, it will be all grown out by the time we need to step out again!

Need a push to take the plunge? Here are some of the sleekest ways to style your bob according to the hottest Hollywood divas.

Rihanna

Setting the bar real high, RiRi's hair is perfect for those ladies who have wavy or curly hair and don't think the bob is for them. We love her centre-parted wet hairdo with defined curls that accentuated her features.

Dakota Johnson

We can't imagine Dakota without her iconic bangs. The actor also went short a few years ago but kept her bangs intact. For a fresh look, she styled her hair in a half-up manner for a red carpet and showed us how it's done!

Jennifer Lopez

The queen of bold looks, JLo also took the short hair route. Always known for keeping things sleek and simple, Lopez styled her hair into poker-straight layers that further accentuated her sharp jawline.

Anne Hathaway

Putting forth one of the most Parisian chic looks, Anne styled her cropped hairdo into barrel waves with lots of gloss. A side-swept hairdo covered her face and this style is perfect for those with a large forehead!

Taylor Swift

Giving us one of the chicest looks yet, Taylor Swift left the world stunned when she cut her hair short. Her cropped hairdo won hearts when she straightened them giving us one of the slickest looks so far. Her perfectly styled bangs only added to this glamorous avatar.

Bella Hadid

For a more retro '90s look, take inspiration from Bella Hadid's simple U-cut hairdo with no additional layers and hair styled inwards.

Hailey Bieber

If you're bored of the look Bella sported, upgrade it by taking inspiration from Hailey. Rather than styling your hair inwards, brush it outwards. For an additional glam look, add some gel to master the wet hairdo.

Reese Witherspoon

Furthermore, if you want to opt for an old Hollywood diva-esque retro look, Reese Witherspoon's hair is just perfect. Her side-swept blunt bob was styled with elegant waves at the bottom while the roots were kept straight and simple.

Which Hollywood actress' styled bob is your favourite? Comment below and let us know.

