Rihanna flaunts her baby bump in a peach leather dress at the Off White show in Paris with A$AP Rocky

Beauty mogul, singer, actor, fashion designer and businesswoman are only some of the tags that Rihanna carries. The 34-year-old Barbadian singer is also known for her fashion prowess and doesn't follow a rulebook. With a sense of style that's independent, RiRi, who is expecting her first baby with A$AP Rocky, has been flaunting her baby bump at every event and occasion, giving us a fresh take on maternity dressing.

After making a surprise at the Gucci show where RiRi was dressed in a black latex crop top and low-waist pants with a snake print on it, topped with a faux fur jacket, shimmery headgear and with her boyfriend by her side, dressed in head-to-toe black, the duo made their way to the Off White show in Paris.

With this look too, the We Found Love singer showed off her baby bump in style. She rocked a peach-hued strappy mini latex dress that ended above her knees. She teamed the skin-tight dress with strappy heels and a teddy overcoat in the same hue as she struck a pose with her 33-year-old American rapper boyfriend. Rihanna accessorised her look with statement stacked-up necklaces in different shapes and sizes. Her brunette hair was styled in a poker-straight manner while her makeup was kept soft and subtle with pink lip gloss, statement eyeliner and flushed cheeks.

A$AP Rocky on the other hand opted for a completely black outfit in the form of a black tee topped with a leather zip-up jacket, black leather pants and shoes.

