Rihanna gave maternity style an edge with a diamond chain around her baby bump to match her silver outfit

Ever since Rihanna announced her pregnancy with a viral photoshoot with ASAP Rocky, the musician turned beauty mogul has had an eventful couple of months. From fashion weeks to appearances and even launching new beauty products, RiRi has stepped out and continued to set fashion and style goals with her edgy looks.

The 34-year-old musician has also been flaunting her baby bump with sheer outfits, crop tops and more. On Saturday, the singer took things a notch higher by even adorning her bump with a bejewelled diamond waist belt!

For the launch of Fenty Beauty at a store in Los Angeles, RiRi stepped out in a silver full-sleeves crop-top with a cross style pattern that put her tattoos and baby bump on full display. She styled this with a statement shimmery silver column skirt as she struck a pose for the shutterbugs.

It wasn't just Rihanna's outfit that stole the show. The diva who loves to elevate her looks with accessories, picked out statement silver and diamond hoop earrings, chunky rings and bracelets and a dainty waist belt adorned with diamonds around her belly to embellish her bump.

The beauty mogul completed her look with her hair pulled back into a slick high ponytail, silver eyeshadow to match her outfit, pink lips and contoured cheekbones to round it off well.

What are your thoughts on Rihanna's latest look? Do you think she took her maternity style up a notch with it? Comment below and let us know.

