Rihanna to Kim Kardashian: 3 Celeb approved ways to style shimmery maxi column skirts with crop tops

Adding a little bit of sparkle to one's outfit is a fool-proof idea. It can not only jazz up the outfit instantly but also add drama, and shine and make it perfect to take to a party and liven up the place.

While it is easy to pick out and pull off shimmery and sparkly tops, it is the skirts or pants that can seem like a task to pull off. Our favourite Hollywood divas have managed to do that seamlessly and even give us notes on how to style our look.

Zendaya

At the Oscars, the Euphoria actress walked the red carpet in a custom Valentino number which featured a white silk cropped button-up shirt that she styled with a maxi column-style shimmery silver skirt with an attached floor-sweeping train, giving us a millennial take on the trend.

Rihanna

Rihanna too sported a similar outfit and flaunted her baby bump during a Fenty event. The mom-to-be sported an outfit by Coperni which featured a metallic silver crop top with cut-out details and a shimmery silver column-style maxi skirt. The low-waisted skirt flaunted the singer's baby bump.

Gigi Hadid sported the same outfit while walking the runway for the brand in a rust orange crop top and silver skirt.

Kim Kardashian

For an event, Kim also gave her own take to the trend. The reality television star rocked a white scoop neck crop top with a high-waist semi-sheer maxi skirt that bore a thigh-high slit. The skirt bore silver embellishments in a checkered pattern and a poker-straight hairdo rounded off her look well.

Which diva's silver skirt look is your favourite? Comment below and let us know.

ALSO READ: Selena Gomez, Taylor Swift to Hailey Bieber: Hollywood hairdos for inspiration to cut hair SHORT for summer