Rihanna to Kim Kardashian West: THESE celebs give second hand fashion their stamp approval

Old truly is gold and our favourite celebs are showing us how to nail second hand fashion. Take a look!

With 80 percent of fashion ending up in landfills, the fashion industry is one of the biggest polluters in the world. The push for sustainable and conscious fashion is happening on the runways and the red carpet too. More and more celebrities are leaning towards repeating outfits, borrowing archived dresses and wearing outfits made from recycled or biodegradable materials. 2020 is a pivotal year for fashion as it needs to take a backseat on polluting and let ethical fashion, conscious buying upcycling, recycling and sustainability take the wheel.

Vintage fashion has always been sacred and an unfathomable luxury. Anyway, buying a vintage piece or a new design fresh off the runway contributes to more consumption. What can be done in such a glitch? Well our beloved celebs always seem to have a solution. Celebs like Kim Kardashian, Cardi B, Rihanna, Bella Hadid, Gwyneth Paltrow and Emma Watson are favouring vintage fashion but rather than paying big bucks for it they are opting for renting these archived pieces or upcycling a new design from a pre-owned vintage piece. We have curated a detailed list of all the celebrities who borrowed stunning vintage pieces or fabrics and added a new twist to conscious fashion.

Gwyneth Paltrow

Gwyneth Paltrow emerged on the red carpet in a Valentino Haute Couture gown dating back to 1963 and waved the flag of conscious dressing at the 2019 Emmys. The dual toned gown had a sheer tulle neckline and dramatically cascading sleeves. The actress went minimalist and opted for a pair of heels by Giuseppe Zanotti and Harry Winston jewellery.

Cardi B

Rap goddess Cardi B bagged the opportunity to wear Thierry Mugler’s oyster dress from his 1995 couture collection. The gown was well fitted from the waist down and opened up in a substantial bloom with the singer playing the role of a pearl inside a shell. This dramatic look was a perfect fit for someone like Cardi B! She slipped on an embellished pale pink bodysuit and satin gloves. The singer wore strings of pearl around her neck and put together a pearl encrusted hairdo.

Kim Kardashian

There is no denying that Keeping Up With The Kardashians star isn’t shy when it comes to showing some skin. Time and again Kim Kardashian has pulled off risque looks and that too so very eloquently. For a recent event she borrowed a dress from Thierry Mugler’s Spring/Summer 1998 collection. The dress had a bold velvet cut out torso and a thigh high slit. She accessorised her look with a pair of transparent strappy heels by Yeezy. Kim opted for neutral makeup and a sleek hairdo.

Rihanna

Joining the likes of Gwyneth Paltrow and Kim Kardashian, business mogul Rihanna opted for a black satin kimono from John Galliano’s Spring/Summer 1995 collection. She wore a cascading layered necklace made of monochromatic diamonds to accentuate the Japanese inspired dress’s plunging neckline. What else? A pair of strappy black heels and a tiny satin chain bag was all she needed to complete her look.

Emily Ratajkowski

From layering a bra with a blazer to opting for a crop top and biker shorts with a blazer, Emily Ratajkowski needs no lessons when it comes to pulling off a skimpy outfit. The model who has been very outspoken about body positivity, embraced a second hand vintage dress by Morphew. She opted for a lacy slip dress which was upcycled for a Victorian lace dress from the 1920’s. With climate crisis at its peak right now, recycling and upcycling might just come in handy.

Bella Hadid

For her 23rd birthday, the American model opted for a pre-owned vintage dress by Dior from the archives of What Goes Around Comes Around. The dress is famously as the Stained Glass Dress because of the buttery yellow and red print. Bella paired her turtleneck dress with a pair of black knee high boots and a sleek ponytail. More power to second hand fashion!

Borrow it or recycle it, consuming less should be our motto this year. Take ample cues from your beloved celebs on how to consciously rock a vintage ensemble. Which vintage look is your favourite? Comment below and let us know.

For more on Fashion and Beauty, follow @pinkvillafashion

Read More