Rihanna made her red carpet debut as a mom-to-be in a shredded Attico outfit & coordinated with ASAP Rocky

When Rihanna stepped out and flaunted her baby bump last month, she set the internet off into a frenzy. The Grammy-winning singer-songwriter is currently expecting her first child with boyfriend ASAP Rocky and has been dishing out some of the chicest and stylish maternity looks that flaunt her baby bump.

The duo stepped out on Friday night to make their red carpet debut as parents-to-be together, at the 33-year-old's Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin photocall in Los Angeles. For the event, RiRi glammed things up in a head-to-toe shredded look from The Attico. Her look involved a halter-neck shredded glittery green top that hugged and showed off her bump. She styled this with a similarly shredded set of pants in an ombre pink hue and purple stilettos to complete her look.

The mom-to-be rocked a deep red lip, shimmery lids, defined eyes and her poker-straight hair styled into a side parting. The Umbrella singer accessorised her look with a pair of heavy drop earrings and a matching statement purple bracelet.

She was joined by her baby daddy ASAP Rocky who coordinated outfits with RiRi. The American rapper and producer picked out a purple and white bomber jacket to wear over a pair of shredded jeans and completed his look with green and white sneakers, taking notes from Rihanna's choice of colours for the night as he cradled her baby bump!

We've been loving Rihanna's maternity style so far! What are your thoughts? Comment below and let us know.

ALSO READ: Valentines Day 2022: Woo your man with the perfect date night makeup look with these products