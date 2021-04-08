Rihanna's latest leather blazer and sheer pants are the summer trends you ought to look out for

Turning the streets into her runway for two consecutive nights, RiRi gave us looks that we still can't get over and that are perfect to look stylish in during this heat. Take a look!

Entrepreneur, singer, actor. Rihanna has donned multiple hats and managed to rule every industry she became part of. The beauty mogul is known for her edgy, contemporary and unusual sense of style. Being a true blue millennial icon, Rihanna has set new goals in the fields of fashion. She stepped out on two consecutive nights, giving us new summer trends to pull off.

Pulling off an iconic street style look while heading out for her mother's birthday in NYC, Rihanna was papped wearing a brown leather blazer over a pair of sheer Supriya Lele brown pants. She accessorised this look with studded gloves, a statement gold necklace and a pair of clean white heels. Rihanna's hair was styled into dreadlocks and a black face mask topped off her look.

The following night, Rihanna was spotted heading to a restaurant in a stylish yet casual off-duty look. She sported a red blazer that was buttoned up in front. With just a pair of distressed blue jeans underneath and nothing beneath her blazer other than stacked up gold necklaces and a matching watch, she set street style goals yet again. Black shoes, red nail paint and her black face mask.

As we're going from spring to summer, dressing up for the weather and looking chic might get tricky. Rihanna's sheer pants and blazer with nothing beneath makes for the perfect summer attire, don't you think?

