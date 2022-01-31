Rihanna's Savage x Fenty launches a lingerie line for men targeting Valentine's Day

Taking Valentine's Day celebrations up a notch, Rihanna's lingerie brand has made headlines yet again. Savage x Fenty has released a new line of intimacy wear just for men and just in time for Valentine's Day!

RiRi's brand which boasts of inclusivity has gone a step further to release a range of basics as well as slightly edgier pieces. "We want you to feel sexy and have fun doing it," the website reads. The 'Glossy Fossy' line for men comes in a variety of sizes as well and goes from XS to 3XL. Some of the products include crop tops, mesh tank tops, satin boxer shorts in heart prints and many more items in the classic 'Goji Berry Red' shade, perfect for February 14th.

Fans of the singer and the brand have since been taking to social media to fawn over the new collection. From fans calling the collection, 'cute' and others said more brands should take note. Initially, when Savage x Fenty released basic boxers, a large number of fans had commented saying they'd want more options for men. With this collection, the actress proved that she considers feedback valuable!

Men who already purchased some pieces from the collection also shared pictures on their Twitter and talked about how comfortable it was!

What are your thoughts on Rihanna's lingerie line dropping a collection for men? Comment below and let us know.

ALSO READ: Ananya Panday's peach bodycon dress topped with an orange blazer is dopamine dressing done right: Yay or Nay?