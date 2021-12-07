Riz Ahmed wore a CUSTOM Prada kurta for the Encounter premiere in Los Angeles

Emmy Award-winning British-Pakistani actor Riz Ahmed made quite a statement on the red carpet at the premiere of his film, Encounter. Men's fashion has gone up a notch this past year with celebrities experimenting, fashion houses catering to those experiments and delivering well. Ahmed too, took us by surprise when he wore a kurta on the red carpet.

The 39-year-old Venom star made jaws drop when he walked the red carpet in a rose pink kurta. The outfit was custom-made for him by luxury fashion house Prada. Ahmed paid ode to his country in a salmon-hued kurta or 'V-neck long pink shirt' as Prada called it, styled with formal maroon pants and a matching Mohair blazer. Black dress shoes also from Prada completed his red carpet look for the LA premiere of his film.

South-Asian men are really stepping up their game and ensuring their country gets adequate representation. Kumail Nanjiani sported a Pakistani designer's creation to the red carpet premiere of his film Eternals and made quite the statement!

Clearly, men's fashion has reached a new high today and designer labels are catering to them, willing to push their boundaries and celebrating representation all across the globe! What are your thoughts on Riz Ahmed's custom-made Prada kurta? Comment below and let us know.

