Rose Day 2022: Patralekhaa to Karishma Tanna; 5 Brides who chose rose as their wedding hair accessory

The Rose day marks the beginning of Valentine's week and it is celebrated on February 7, every year. Though you can give any flower your lover likes, rose is one of the most significant tokens of love, which is why it has to be put in the starting of a love story or the entire week of love. We all know that rose also makes a beautiful hair accessory, especially for brides during their wedding functions. It has been a go-to choice of hair accessory for our celeb brides as well.

Patralekhaa

On the night of her wedding reception, Patralekhaa was a vision to behold in a cream silk saree by Sabyasachi teamed with a full-sleeve brocade blouse, gold and emerald choker necklace and matching earrings. For her hairstyle, she opted for a centre-parted bun that was adorned with classic red roses that added a contrasting touch to the cream saree.

Karishma Tanna

Karishma Tanna chose roses as her hair accessory for 2 of her wedding functions. For her mehendi ceremony, the diva chose a mustard yellow bandhani lehenga from the shelves of Punit Balana. She styled the lehenga set with an ornate choker necklace, matching bracelets and earrings. Her hairstyle featured side parted open locks adorned with a floral hair accessory that included a beautiful yellow rose matching her outfit.

For her actual wedding ceremony, Karishma looked like a real life princess dressed in ​​a pastel pink lehenga by Falguni and Shane Peacock bedecked with unique details and matching jewellery. She rounded off her ensemble with a simple hairdo - a centre-parted sleek bun adorned with blush pink roses that matched her outfit perfectly.

Anushka Sharma

During her extravagant wedding with cricketer Virat Kohli in Tuscany, Italy, actor Anushka Sharma showed off her full style credentials. She was easily one of the most beautifully effortless and charming brides we’ve ever seen. She wore a gorgeous pastel pink Sabyasachi lehenga with the most beautiful jewellery. She opted for a romantic wedding updo with a centre-parted sleek bun adorned with a bouquet of pink and white roses and hydrangeas.

Priyanka Chopra

Post their wedding, Priyanka and Nick also hosted an outstanding wedding reception for their close ones in Delhi. For the function, the actress looked breathtaking in an embellished white lehenga by Falguni and Shane Peacock. She styled her ensemble with diamond jewellery and a centre-parted hair bun that was decked with fresh white roses. The roses flawlessly matched her outfit and added a romantic touch to it.

Bipasha Basu

Bipasha picked an easy-breezy floral lehenga in gold and baby pink for her mehendi ceremony by Anushree Reddy. To complete her mehendi look, Bipasha Basu looked to traditional festive jewellery combined with floral pieces. The bride-to-be also added a matching headband to her look that looked like a magical halo. The tiara was decked with fresh blush pink roses that matched her lehenga like a dream.

Which bride’s hairstyle for her wedding did you like the best? Let us know in the comments below.

